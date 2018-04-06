Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $34.18 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $383.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kirk L. Lee sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $167,048.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $735,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/guaranty-bancshares-inc-gnty-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-27th-updated-updated.html.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is the holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust (Guaranty). Guaranty offers various solutions, such as personal banking, business banking, mortgage and wealth management. Its personal banking solutions include checking accounts, which include compare accounts, green checking, student checking, choice checking, guaranty interest checking, order checks and debit cards; savings accounts, which include regular savings, premier money market, certificate of deposit, individual retirement account (IRA) options and health savings account, and online banking, which includes money desktop and e-statements.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.