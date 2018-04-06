GuccioneCoin Market Cap Hits $84,203.00 (GCC)

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. GuccioneCoin has a market cap of $84,203.00 and $42.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GuccioneCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.01725460 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004602 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015462 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00024355 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Profile

GuccioneCoin (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC. The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com.

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

GuccioneCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GuccioneCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GuccioneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

