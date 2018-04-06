Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.39 Million Stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Under Armour worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. potrero capital research llc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,330,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,192,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,716 shares in the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UA opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6,513.18, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of -0.68. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr cut Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.98 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other news, insider Kerry D. Chandler sold 19,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $296,412.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $16.39 Million Stake in Under Armour (NYSE:UA)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/guggenheim-capital-llc-has-16-39-million-position-in-under-armour-ua-updated-updated.html.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.