Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 389,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,997,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of FXI opened at $46.99 on Friday. iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

About iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

