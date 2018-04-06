Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,075 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total transaction of $82,755.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total transaction of $62,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

RGA opened at $152.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,801.82, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $121.93 and a 12 month high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

