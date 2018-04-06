SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 412.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $147.40 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total value of $7,795,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $9,999,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/guggenheim-capital-llc-trims-holdings-in-sage-therapeutics-inc-sage-updated.html.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.