Insider Selling: Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 4,783 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $402,632.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,725.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRE traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.24. 41,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,230. The stock has a market cap of $6,086.25, a PE ratio of 203.13 and a beta of 1.05. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.34 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 67,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 742,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 34,784 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

