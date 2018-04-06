AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Holdings Trimmed by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $512,832.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Alban sold 83,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total value of $9,568,387.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,230,146.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Leerink Swann lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147,586.22, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $63.12 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

