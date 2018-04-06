Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) COO Acquires $36,000.00 in Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) COO Todd F. Ladd purchased 5,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,005. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the third quarter worth $236,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gulf-island-fabrication-inc-gifi-coo-todd-f-ladd-buys-5000-shares-updated.html.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; pressure vessels; and piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.