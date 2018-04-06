Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,118. The stock has a market cap of $1,768.80, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.95 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 32.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gulfport Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,488 shares in the company, valued at $258,448.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

