Guncoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $351.00 (CRYPTO:GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Guncoin has a market capitalization of $548,590.00 and $351.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guncoin has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Guncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002814 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00089290 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012121 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000402 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007754 BTC.

About Guncoin

GUN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 207,849,628 coins. Guncoin’s official website is www.guncoin.info. Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “GunCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. It focuses on firearms commerce. “

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

