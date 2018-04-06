GUTS Tickets (GET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,250.00

GUTS Tickets (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One GUTS Tickets token can currently be purchased for about $5.32 or 0.00038657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX and ForkDelta. GUTS Tickets has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $69,250.00 worth of GUTS Tickets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GUTS Tickets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00682107 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014219 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184790 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045479 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About GUTS Tickets

GUTS Tickets launched on August 22nd, 2017. GUTS Tickets’ total supply is 33,368,773 tokens. GUTS Tickets’ official website is guts.tickets. The official message board for GUTS Tickets is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GUTS Tickets is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GUTS Tickets’ official Twitter account is @GUTStickets.

Buying and Selling GUTS Tickets

GUTS Tickets can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy GUTS Tickets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GUTS Tickets must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GUTS Tickets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GUTS Tickets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GUTS Tickets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.