Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price

News stories about GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. GWG earned a news sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1905454489061 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of GWG stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892. GWG has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.50, a current ratio of 20.89 and a quick ratio of 20.89.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. GWG had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 40.62%. equities analysts anticipate that GWG will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GWG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of GWG in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/gwg-gwgh-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-28-updated.html.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.