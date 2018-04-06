GXChain Market Cap Hits $152.44 Million (CRYPTO:GXS)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00038434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance and Allcoin. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 4% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $152.44 million and $821,184.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002944 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00678528 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00184223 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035912 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00142257 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00028722 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Binance, OEX, OTCBTC, Allcoin and BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

