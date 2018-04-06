GXShares Price Down 21.7% This Week (GXS)

GXShares (CURRENCY:GXS) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, GXShares has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. GXShares has a total market cap of $190.21 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of GXShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXShares coin can now be purchased for about $3.17 or 0.00032136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, QBTC, Allcoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00691405 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00185044 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00043450 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GXShares Coin Profile

GXShares’ genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXShares’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. GXShares’ official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXShares is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXShares is gxs.gxb.io. GXShares’ official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXShares Coin Trading

GXShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allcoin, OEX, QBTC, BigONE and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase GXShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

