H & R Block (HRB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/27/2018 – H & R Block is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2018 – H & R Block was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “H&R Block is focusing on three areas: operational excellence, new product developments and partnerships, and compelling marketing campaigns and promotions. It has made several enhancements to its online digital tax software to improve monetization and conversion. H&R Block has partnered GoHealth Insurance whereby its clients can purchase their health care insurance online or over the phone. This will open up additional revenue-generating opportunities for the company. However, H&R Block has underperformed the industry in the last three months. The cash position of the company is fluctuating in nature. H&R Block is highly susceptible to cyber attacks including computer viruses, malicious codes, worms, phishing attacks, social engineering, denial of service attacks and other sophisticated attacks. The company also faces huge litigations in connection with its operating activities.”

3/11/2018 – H & R Block had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Reiterating Sell While Raising PT to $21 (from $19) H&R Block (HRB) yesterday after the market close posted a narrower- than-expected 3Q18 loss per share in a mostly off-season quarter. Investors’ focus with regard to any of the company’s 3Q reports is almost always on its volume performance through the first half of the tax season. HRB also outperformed in that regard, beating the IRS’s reported e-filing statistics through February 23 in both the assisted and do-it-yourself (DIY) categories. Management also reiterated the FY18 guidance they had provided in December.””

3/9/2018 – H & R Block was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – H & R Block had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

3/5/2018 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.69 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.02.

3/1/2018 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2018 – H & R Block was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “H&R Block is focusing on three areas: operational excellence, new product developments and partnerships, and compelling marketing campaigns and promotions. The company has made several enhancements to its online digital tax software to improve monetization and conversion. H&R Block's partnership with GoHealth Insurance will open up additional revenue-generating opportunities for the company. H&R Block’s focus on the tax business and successful navigation through the implementation of ACA has resulted in revenue improvement and margin expansion in the last three years. However, H&R Block has underperformed the industry in the last three months. H&R Block is highly susceptible to cyber attacks including computer viruses, malicious codes, worms, phishing attacks, social engineering, denial of service attacks and other sophisticated attacks.”

1/31/2018 – H & R Block was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

H & R Block stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. 1,856,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,043. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $5,258.08, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.40.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 12th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. FDO Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

