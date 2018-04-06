Halliburton (HAL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media coverage about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oilfield services company an impact score of 46.6106827251252 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $46.60. 4,321,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $40,928.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group set a $62.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Cowen set a $54.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In other Halliburton news, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 29,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 39,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,160,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,609,578. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Halliburton (HAL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/halliburton-hal-receives-news-impact-rating-of-0-16-updated-updated.html.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.