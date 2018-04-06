Halyard Health (HYH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HYH. ValuEngine raised shares of Halyard Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halyard Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.33.

NYSE HYH traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.43. The company had a trading volume of 441,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,573. Halyard Health has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,110.93, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Halyard Health had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Halyard Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Halyard Health will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYH. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Halyard Health during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Halyard Health by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP). The Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of product offerings focused on pain management, respiratory and digestive health. The S&IP segment provides healthcare supplies and solutions that target the prevention of healthcare-associated infections.

