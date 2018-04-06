Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,050 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors comprises 1.4% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Hamilton Lane Advisors worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,677,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,361,000 after buying an additional 667,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 161,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,606,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $37.75 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,792.61 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48.

Hamilton Lane Advisors (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Hamilton Lane Advisors had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Hamilton Lane Advisors’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Hamilton Lane Advisors in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

