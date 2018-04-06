Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a GBX 610 ($8.56) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 650 ($9.12) to GBX 520 ($7.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.72) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 440 ($6.18) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 518 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 460 ($6.46) to GBX 550 ($7.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 573.54 ($8.05).

HMSO traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 537.80 ($7.55). 7,221,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430.40 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of £523.38 ($734.67).

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 31.10 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 30.90 ($0.43) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Hammerson had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 97.06%. The company had revenue of £248.90 million for the quarter.

In other Hammerson news, insider Timon Drakesmith bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £69,150 ($97,066.25).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hammersons-hmso-hold-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a FTSE 100 owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high-quality retail property has a value of around £10.5 billion and includes 23 prime shopping centres, 17 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.