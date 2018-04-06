Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.27

News stories about Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hancock earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.130974717347 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ HBHC opened at $52.65 on Friday. Hancock has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4,538.47, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Hancock will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Hancock’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Several analysts have commented on HBHC shares. Hovde Group raised Hancock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Hancock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hancock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $53,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonya C. Little sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $32,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,063 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

