Hancock (HBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

HBHC has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hancock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hancock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hancock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Hancock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hancock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of HBHC traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.40. 180,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,064. Hancock has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4,538.47, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Hancock had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $277.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that Hancock will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Hancock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In other news, insider Joy L. Phillips sold 14,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $811,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen E. Barker sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $198,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,833 shares of company stock worth $2,613,063 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBHC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Hancock in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock in the 4th quarter worth about $4,531,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Company Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

