Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €111.00 ($137.04) target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase set a €108.00 ($133.33) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Barclays set a €105.40 ($130.12) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($138.27) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €109.89 ($135.67).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

Shares of HNR1 opened at €113.00 ($139.51) on Wednesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($116.98) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($143.67).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hannover-re-hnr1-given-a-111-00-price-target-by-goldman-sachs-analysts.html.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.