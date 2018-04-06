Head-To-Head Contrast: BlackRock (BLK) versus Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol (HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol (OTCMKTS: HRGLY) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol and BlackRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol $493.17 million 23.33 $268.49 million $1.14 42.56 BlackRock $12.49 billion 6.69 $4.97 billion $22.60 23.01

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol. BlackRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 39.79% 12.31% 1.67%

Dividends

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BlackRock pays an annual dividend of $11.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BlackRock has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. BlackRock is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BlackRock shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of BlackRock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackRock 0 4 8 0 2.67

BlackRock has a consensus target price of $562.33, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol.

Summary

BlackRock beats Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, Bristol Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed, and Third Party/Other Services. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform, which enables clients to hold their funds, shares, exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, investment trusts, individual savings accounts (ISAs), and self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs). The company also offers stocks and shares, junior stocks and shares, and cash ISAs; SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown pensions; and share dealing services, fund and share accounts, HL multi-manager funds, ETFs, investment trusts, corporate bonds and gilts, and bed and ISAs/SIPPs. In addition, it provides wealth 150 funds and master portfolios; HL portfolio+, a ready-made portfolio; venture capital trusts; contracts for difference and financial spread betting services; foreign currency services; and financial advice and portfolio management services. Further, the company offers pension advice, corporate annuity, and charity fund and share accounts for companies; and retirement and annuity broking services, as well as operates as a provider and broker of corporate pensions and wrap solutions. Additionally, it is involved in broking third party investments and pensions; and certificated shares dealing. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Plc Bristol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Plc Bristol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.