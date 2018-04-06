Harmony Gold (HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.35. Harmony Gold shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 3045963 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMY. HSBC raised Harmony Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $1,027.32, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of -1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 476,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 338,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,130,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 951,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 762,619 shares in the last quarter. 25.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

