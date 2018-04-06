Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Harsco Co. (HSC)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.32% of Harsco worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 14,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,661.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 2.63. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Harsco had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Harsco to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Harsco in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

