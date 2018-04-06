Hartford Quality Bonds ETF (HQBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Hartford Quality Bonds ETF (NYSEARCA:HQBD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

Hartford Quality Bonds ETF stock remained flat at $$48.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 162. Hartford Quality Bonds ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hartford-quality-bonds-etf-hqbd-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-09-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Quality Bonds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Quality Bonds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.