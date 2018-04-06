Harvey Investment Co. LLC Invests $206,000 in Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock

Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Lourd Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 545,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $160,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 429,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $109,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $336.40 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74. The firm has a market cap of $194,684.36, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $373.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $290.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $433.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

