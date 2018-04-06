Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 497 Shares of McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. McDonald's comprises 1.8% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $238,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $163.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $127,437.46, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $129.52 and a twelve month high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 201.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. McDonald's’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

