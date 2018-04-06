Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $45.14. The firm has a market cap of $534.37, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/haynes-international-inc-hayn-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.