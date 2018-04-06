HBK Investments L P Has $1.39 Million Stake in Regal Beloit (RBC)

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 116,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,173.23, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $820.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.65 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

