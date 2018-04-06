Carter’s (CRI) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,411,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 822,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 789,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after buying an additional 82,386 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 640,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,712,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carter’s from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Carter’s in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,770.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Carter’s declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $3,077,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

