HBK Investments L P Sells 24,612 Shares of NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE)

HBK Investments L P decreased its position in NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,612 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in NorthStar Realty Europe were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in NorthStar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in NorthStar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthStar Realty Europe in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NorthStar Realty Europe by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NorthStar Realty Europe in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NRE opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NorthStar Realty Europe has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.70.

NorthStar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.55 million for the quarter. NorthStar Realty Europe had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. equities research analysts forecast that NorthStar Realty Europe will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthStar Realty Europe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

NRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthStar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NorthStar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of NorthStar Realty Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony NorthStar, Inc (NYSE: CLNS), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

