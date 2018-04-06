HBK Investments L P Invests $214,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,684,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3,544.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 404,143 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 393,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,976 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $54,562,000 after buying an additional 269,913 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,686 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 136,513 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.75 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $22.00 price target on Zumiez and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Zumiez Inc, including its subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear and other lifestyles. The Company operates under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times.

