HC Wainwright Analysts Give ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) a $18.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMGN. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.15. 605,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,722. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,436.07, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $736,083.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,787,003.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,433 in the last three months. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

