Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.70 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KLDX. Clarus Securities reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a report on Friday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Klondex Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Klondex Mines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.82.

Get Klondex Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,584. Klondex Mines has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Klondex Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:KLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

In other news, insider Mining Parallel Fund Waterton acquired 3,143,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $4,306,078.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,513,530 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,896.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 164.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the second quarter worth about $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klondex Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Klondex Mines by 83.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hc-wainwright-downgrades-klondex-mines-kldx-to-neutral-updated-updated.html.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Klondex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.