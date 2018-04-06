Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HCP (HCP) Share Price

News coverage about HCP (NYSE:HCP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1223597371985 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HCP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.63 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $24.00 target price on shares of HCP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NYSE:HCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,450. HCP has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,970.89, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. HCP had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that HCP will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kendall K. Young bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $306,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. The Company’s segments include senior housing triple-net (SH NNN), senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP), life science and medical office. Its senior housing facilities include independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, memory care facilities, care homes, and continuing care retirement communities.

