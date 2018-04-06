Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HD Supply (HDS) Stock Price

Media stories about HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HD Supply earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7963797118777 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

HDS stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,382. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $7,113.54, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.02.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. HD Supply had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.01 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HD Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact HD Supply (HDS) Stock Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/hd-supply-hds-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-17-updated-updated.html.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.