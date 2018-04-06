Advantest (ATEYY) & The Competition Financial Survey

Advantest (OTCMKTS: ATEYY) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Advantest to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Advantest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantest Competitors 1419 5524 10668 595 2.57

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 16.69%. Given Advantest’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantest has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advantest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $1.37 billion $132.06 million 31.06 Advantest Competitors $2.99 billion $451.08 million 24.69

Advantest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. Advantest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advantest pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 43.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 6.90% 10.68% 5.15% Advantest Competitors -39.46% 2.54% 2.75%

Volatility and Risk

Advantest has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantest rivals beat Advantest on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products, such as test handlers and device interfaces. The Company engages in research and development activities, and provides maintenance and support services associated with these products. It operates in three segments: semiconductor and component test systems, which provides customers with test system products for semiconductor industry and electronic parts industry; mechatronics systems, which provides product lines, such as test handlers, mechatronic-applied products, for handling semiconductor devices and device interfaces that serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured and operations related to nano-technology products, and services, support and others, which consists of customer solutions provided in connection with semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segment, support services, equipment lease business and others.

