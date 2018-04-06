Burlington (BURL) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Burlington (NYSE: BURL) is one of 9 public companies in the “Department stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Burlington to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Burlington and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burlington 6.31% -754.89% 11.19% Burlington Competitors 1.06% -97.86% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Burlington and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burlington 0 0 15 0 3.00 Burlington Competitors 205 678 723 42 2.37

Burlington presently has a consensus target price of $130.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. As a group, “Department stores” companies have a potential downside of 14.90%. Given Burlington’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burlington is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Burlington has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burlington’s peers have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of shares of all “Department stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Burlington shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of shares of all “Department stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burlington and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burlington $6.11 billion $384.85 million 31.37 Burlington Competitors $12.53 billion $340.18 million 17.23

Burlington’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Burlington. Burlington is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Burlington beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Burlington

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including ladies sportswear, menswear, youth apparel, baby furniture, footwear, accessories, home décor and gifts, and coats. It operates 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico. Burlington Stores, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

