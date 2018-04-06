Head to Head Analysis: Culp (CULP) and Its Peers

Culp (NYSE: CULP) is one of 2 public companies in the “Broadwoven fabric mills, cotton” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Culp to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Culp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Culp pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Broadwoven fabric mills, cotton” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 26.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Culp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp 0 0 0 0 N/A Culp Competitors 4 19 25 3 2.53

As a group, “Broadwoven fabric mills, cotton” companies have a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Culp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Culp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Culp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culp’s rivals have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Culp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Broadwoven fabric mills, cotton” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Culp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Broadwoven fabric mills, cotton” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Culp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp 4.46% 13.46% 9.77% Culp Competitors 4.84% 12.03% 9.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Culp and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Culp $309.54 million $22.33 million 15.38 Culp Competitors $187.76 million $13.95 million 13.09

Culp has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Culp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Culp beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Culp

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.