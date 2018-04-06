Head to Head Review: OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OLNCF) versus Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE: BRSS) and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61% OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 11.74% 4.38% 3.67%

Risk & Volatility

Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNI-LITE INDS CAN has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN does not pay a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.46 $50.90 million $2.78 11.62 OMNI-LITE INDS CAN $7.18 million 1.51 $760,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Brass and Copper has higher revenue and earnings than OMNI-LITE INDS CAN.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Brass and Copper and OMNI-LITE INDS CAN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A OMNI-LITE INDS CAN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Global Brass and Copper beats OMNI-LITE INDS CAN on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

About OMNI-LITE INDS CAN

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products to Fortune 500 companies. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components and jet engine components for the aerospace industry; transmission valves and airbag retainer rivets for the automotive industry; inventory control cups and other components for inventory control systems for the commercial industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry. The company also distributes its track spikes online. It serves customers primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

