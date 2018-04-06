Kirin (KNBWY) & PepsiCo (PEP) Financial Contrast

Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Kirin has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Kirin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kirin and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirin 8.10% 15.21% 6.97% PepsiCo 7.65% 61.14% 9.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirin and PepsiCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirin $16.62 billion 1.55 $2.16 billion $1.54 18.29 PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.45 $4.86 billion $5.23 20.94

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Kirin. Kirin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kirin pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kirin pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 61.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kirin and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirin 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 0 8 5 0 2.38

PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $122.23, indicating a potential upside of 11.60%. Given PepsiCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Kirin.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Kirin on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemicals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Japan Integrated Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Other Overseas Integrated Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals and Bio-chemicals. Its products include beer, fruit juices, wine, whiskey, spirits, dairy products, soft drinks, and other products. The company also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, biosimilars, diagnostics, and other products. The company was formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, Limited and changed its name to Kirin Holdings Company, Limited in July 2007. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mist Twst, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The company's Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, and Toddy brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food; cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brand names. The company's Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Crunchy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay's brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.