Financial Comparison: Nielsen Audio (ARB) vs. Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) and Nielsen Audio (NYSE:ARB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Nielsen Audio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group 37.53% 10.66% 3.85% Nielsen Audio N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Nielsen Audio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $232.18 million 1.30 $87.13 million N/A N/A Nielsen Audio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nielsen Audio.

Dividends

Beasley Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Nielsen Audio does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and Nielsen Audio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen Audio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Beasley Broadcast Group beats Nielsen Audio on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 63 radio stations in various radio markets, Atlanta and Augusta in Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware. The Company operates its radio stations in clusters to capture a range of demographic listener groups.

About Nielsen Audio

Arbitron Inc. (Arbitron) is a media and marketing information services firm primarily serving radio, advertisers, advertising agencies, cables and broadcast television, retailers, out-of-home media, online media, mobile media, telecommunications providers, and print media. The Company’s main service is estimating the size and composition of radio audiences in local markets and of audiences to network radio programming and commercials in the United States. The Company also provides services, such as qualitative information about consumers, including their lifestyles, shopping patterns, and use of media, and software to access and analyze media audience and marketing information data. In September 2013, Nielsen Holdings NV completed its acquisition of Arbitron Inc.

