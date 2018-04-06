Head-To-Head Analysis: Service Co. International (SCI) & HRG Group (HRG)

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) and HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of HRG Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HRG Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Service Co. International and HRG Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Co. International presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.85%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than HRG Group.

Volatility & Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and HRG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 17.66% 23.68% 2.38% HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37%

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. HRG Group does not pay a dividend. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Service Co. International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and HRG Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.26 $546.66 million $1.55 24.36 HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.62 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Service Co. International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HRG Group.

Summary

Service Co. International beats HRG Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers various brands, such as Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, and Funeraria del Angel. Its funeral service and cemetery operations consist of funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses. It sells cemetery property, and funeral and cemetery merchandise and services.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories. The company's product portfolio also comprises hardware and home improvement products, including residential locksets, door hardware, and plumbing products; pet supplies consisting of aquatics, companion animals, and pet food products; home and garden improvement products, such as outdoor insect and weed control solutions, animal repellents, household pest control solutions, and personal use pesticides for protection from various outdoor nuisance pests; and auto care products, including fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and automotive appearance products, do-it-yourself automotive air conditioner recharge products, and performance chemicals, as well as other refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, hearing aid professionals, industrial distributors, and original equipment manufacturers in approximately 160 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Harbinger Group Inc. and changed its name to HRG Group, Inc. in March 2015. HRG Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

