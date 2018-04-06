Easyjet (EJTTF) vs. SkyWest (SKYW) Critical Survey

Easyjet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Easyjet and SkyWest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easyjet 0 1 1 0 2.50 SkyWest 0 1 2 1 3.00

SkyWest has a consensus price target of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.22%. Given SkyWest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SkyWest is more favorable than Easyjet.

Risk & Volatility

Easyjet has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyWest has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SkyWest pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Easyjet does not pay a dividend. SkyWest pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Easyjet and SkyWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easyjet N/A N/A N/A SkyWest 13.39% 12.08% 3.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of SkyWest shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SkyWest shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Easyjet and SkyWest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easyjet $6.40 billion 1.41 $386.55 million N/A N/A SkyWest $3.20 billion 0.89 $428.90 million $3.43 15.96

SkyWest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Easyjet.

Summary

SkyWest beats Easyjet on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easyjet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 803 routes and a fleet of 257 aircraft. The company also engages in trading and leasing aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. ExpressJet Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines. Based in St. George, Utah, SkyWest employs nearly 17,000 employees.

Receive News & Ratings for Easyjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.