Head to Head Comparison: Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) vs. New World Development (NDVLY)

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE: ANH) and New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anworth Mortgage Asset and New World Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00 New World Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anworth Mortgage Asset presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Anworth Mortgage Asset’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Anworth Mortgage Asset is more favorable than New World Development.

Profitability

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and New World Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset 36.20% 9.50% 1.01% New World Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and New World Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset $150.20 million 3.16 $54.37 million N/A N/A New World Development $7.29 billion 2.01 $988.52 million N/A N/A

New World Development has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. New World Development pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Summary

Anworth Mortgage Asset beats New World Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments, which are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, constructs, develops, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company's property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. It also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, the company is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, it manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, arts derivatives, toll roads; operates and manages department stores; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, nominee, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and catering services, as well as foundation works. As of June 30, 2017, the company operated and managed a total of 37 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in 21 cities in Mainland China; and had a total of 17 hotels providing approximately 7,700 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

