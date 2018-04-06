Head to Head Comparison: Cemex SAB de CV (CX) vs. Loma Negra (LOMA)

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) and Loma Negra (NYSE:LOMA) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Loma Negra shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cemex SAB de CV shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cemex SAB de CV and Loma Negra, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemex SAB de CV 0 3 3 0 2.50 Loma Negra 0 4 0 0 2.00

Cemex SAB de CV currently has a consensus price target of $9.28, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Loma Negra has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.44%. Given Cemex SAB de CV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cemex SAB de CV is more favorable than Loma Negra.

Profitability

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and Loma Negra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemex SAB de CV 5.91% 5.85% 2.17% Loma Negra N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cemex SAB de CV and Loma Negra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemex SAB de CV $13.67 billion 0.73 $806.19 million $0.41 16.56 Loma Negra $926.54 million 2.80 $96.03 million $0.85 25.64

Cemex SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra. Cemex SAB de CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loma Negra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cemex SAB de CV beats Loma Negra on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world. The Company operates in various locations, including Mexico, the United States, Europe, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Its cement production facilities are located in Mexico, the United States, Spain, Egypt, Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, Poland, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Panama, Latvia, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The Company is a supplier of aggregates, primarily the crushed stone, sand and gravel, used in various forms of construction.

Loma Negra Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. It also provides railroad cargo transport services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel or raw materials. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Loma Negra Holding GmbH.

