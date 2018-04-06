Reviewing ONEOK (OKE) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) and ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Centrica has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONEOK has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Centrica and ONEOK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 1 3 2 0 2.17 ONEOK 0 6 8 0 2.57

ONEOK has a consensus price target of $60.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.02%. Given ONEOK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Centrica.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Centrica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ONEOK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Centrica pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Centrica pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONEOK has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Centrica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrica and ONEOK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $36.11 billion 0.32 $429.17 million $0.65 12.65 ONEOK $12.17 billion 1.91 $387.84 million $1.76 32.20

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than ONEOK. Centrica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and ONEOK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A ONEOK 3.19% 10.46% 3.19%

Summary

ONEOK beats Centrica on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company’s segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage. The Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland segment includes UK Home, UK Business and Ireland. The Energy Supply & Services-North America segment includes NA Home and NA Business. The Company is engaged in the supply of gas and electricity to residential customers in the United Kingdom, and the installation, repair and maintenance of domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, gas appliances and kitchen appliances, including the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the supply of gas and electricity and provision of energy-related services to business customers in the United Kingdom.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

