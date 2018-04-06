Head-To-Head Contrast: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) vs. Its Competitors

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE: CHT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Chunghwa Telecom to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 17.08% 10.57% 8.68% Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 2.30% -19.53% 2.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chunghwa Telecom and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Chunghwa Telecom Competitors 181 521 737 24 2.41

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 49.28%. Given Chunghwa Telecom’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chunghwa Telecom has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 78.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $7.48 billion $1.28 billion 23.66 Chunghwa Telecom Competitors $14.86 billion $323.82 million 35.39

Chunghwa Telecom’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Chunghwa Telecom. Chunghwa Telecom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom rivals beat Chunghwa Telecom on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

